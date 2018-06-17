Synthetic and plant based meat - a threat or opportunity for New Zealand farmers?

Whena Owen of TVNZ1's Q+A investigates the future of synthetic and plant based meat and whether is it a threat or opportunity for New Zealand farmers.

A decade ago, 95 percent of New Zealanders were meat eaters now that figure is 89 per cent and falling.

Food futurist, Dr Rosie Boswort and Hollywood director James Cameron would like to see New Zealand farm lands de-stocked.

"In a perfect world I would see a lot of transition from animal agricultural pastoral farming to high value cropping and horticultural systems.

"And if we are to continue animal farming lets make this a very small slice in the pie," Dr Boswort said.

Along with the decreasing demand for meat, Beef & Lamb New Zealand is preparing itself for the non meat high tech food revolution.

It's hoped that meat eaters will go for laboratory grown meat.

Beef & Lamb NZ Ceo, Sam Mcivor said "as much as it's a threat, we see it as a tremendous opportunity."

"It's very much a legitimate alternative for the consumer, just without all the environmental, sustainable and ethical baggage that comes with animal farming at the moment.