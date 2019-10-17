Swimming ban issued after elevated levels of E.coli detected at Auckland beach

A public health warning is in place after elevated levels of E.coli were found at Brown's Bay beach on Auckland's North Shore.

Water samples taken at the stormwater outlet near the beach highlighted elevated levels of E.coli, making the beach unsafe for swimming.

Auckland Council released a statement this afternoon citing a temporary ban at the North Shore Beach.

"People are being advised not to swim at this beach until further notice," the statement said.

"A discharge from the stormwater network generally indicates illegal cross connections from wastewater to stormwater. Initial investigations have yet to find the source of the problem, however some damage to wastewater pipe have been found, likely caused by debris/foreign objects in the pipe."

“Watercare will repair this damaged section next week and at the same time Auckland Council will continue to investigate any illegal wastewater cross connections to the stormwater network” says Anin Nama, Watercare’s Network Efficiency Manager.

“Given the bathing season is fast approaching, both Auckland Council Healthy Waters and Watercare are working together to rectify the issue as fast as we can.” says Nick Vigar, Auckland Council Safeswim programme manager.