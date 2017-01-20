Swimmers warned to stay out of popular spots on Hawke's Bay river as algal blooms spread

Increased levels of potentially toxic algal blooms have prompted a warning for people not to swim at three popular spots in the Tukituki River in Hawke's Bay.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council's weekly routine monitoring results, received yesterday, show cyanobacteria mat, or algal bloom, coverage now at official health warning status ‘red’ at Patangata where there's 51 per cent algal coverage.

Tukituki River and Te Mata Peak, Hawke's Bay. Source: Wikimedia Commons/ Phillip Capper

Horseshore Bend and Red Bridge are categorised at ‘amber’ level, on the cusp of an official health alert, with coverage at 48 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health, Dr Caroline McElnay, says people are not to swim at Patangata and are also advised to avoid swimming at Horseshoe Bend and Red Bridge given coverage levels remain on the rise.

Hawke’s Bay’s summer weather conditions, resulting in lower river flows and warmer water temperatures, have increased the likelihood of algal blooms in the region’s fresh waterways, which can be toxic to humans and dogs.