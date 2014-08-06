 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Swimmers urged to avoid area of Rakahuri River for potential toxic algal bloom

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

People have been told to avoid the Rakahuri/Ashley River around the bridge on State Highway 1 near Waikuku because of potentially toxic algal bloom.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Canterbury District Health Board says animals, particularly dogs, should also be kept away from the area until its warning is lifted.

The warning comes after detaching mats of blue-green algae (benthic cyanobacteria) were discovered in the water.

Medical officer of health Dr Ramon Pink says the dark brown to black mats can produce harmful toxins.

He says exposure could cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

People with these symptoms should see their doctor immediately and pets showing illness after contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet straight away.

Meanwhile, warnings to stay out of Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere and parts of Selwyn River because of ongoing algal blooms remain in place.


Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers


2
Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record via AP)

New York community offered grief counselling after woman, partner and children found dead in Boxing Day

3

Auckland teen came into contact with hundreds after mumps misdiagnosed three times

4

New Year's Eve across New Zealand: How does your region look?

00:47
5
The 35-year-old's been in a Tokyo hospital since last Tuesday after suffering excruciating back pain.

'Never experienced this level of pain' - Former All Black Adam Thomson's mystery illness finally diagnosed


02:22
Buddy’s is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

Three-legged Christchurch dog lives happy life with new family after severe abuse

Buddy's is one of the most shocking animal abuse cases investigated by the SPCA in 2017.

01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

1 NEWS NOW's moments from 2017 that made us cry

Health battles, terror attacks and a 10-year-old's pain about her name being mispronounced tugged at our heartstrings.


01:41
Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he’s volunteered over Christmas.

'It's my way of saying thank you' - Auckland's ex-homeless pitching in at the City Mission

Kevan Gill was rough sleeping for 12 months before the Auckland City Mission stepped in, and to repay them he's volunteered over Christmas.

04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


'Thank you to the farmers who do a bloody hard job' - 'Latte-sipping' Aucklander pens letter in support of farmers

It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 