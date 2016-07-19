Swimmers rescued from rocky island in Golden Bay

A man and woman have been rescued after being stranded on a rocky island at the northern tip of the South Island.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. (File picture) Source: Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter

The pair had gone for a swim at Wharariki Beach in Golden Bay on Wednesday but were caught out by the conditions.

After being trapped for some time on the island, they were spotted by others on the beach, who contacted police.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene and found the two trapped on a small ledge above the water.