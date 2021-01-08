Swimmers ordered out of the water at Pauanui Beach after sharks sighted in area

Swimmers have been ordered out of the water at Pauanui Beach in the Coromandel, this afternoon after sharks were sighted in the area.

A shark fin (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesperson for Surf Life Saving NZ told 1 NEWS up to three sharks swam “past the beach” and swimmers were ordered out of the water.

A lifeguard in the watchtower says it happened around 1:30pm and the beach is still closed.

The sharks were "not large" and swimmers should be back in the water soon barring another sighting.

The SLNZ spokesperson says sightings in the area are common and the beach being shut due to this is not uncommon.

However, tensions are heightened after a Waihi shark attack left a young woman dead on Thursday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's believed Kaelah Marlow, 19, was swept out to sea before the attack took place.

Carol Watts, a friend of Marlow's, told 1 NEWS she's someone you would want by your side.

"She was down to earth and you could just call her up and she would be there straight away," she says.

Kaelah Marlow. Source: Supplied

A witness told 1 NEWS the conditions at the beach were rough and Marlow was pulled out to sea by a rip before her death.

The challenging conditions made it difficult for rescuers to help her, the waves too rough for them to get to her, the witness said.

Rescuers attempted CPR at the beach but Marlow died at the scene.

A rāhui has been placed for the stretch of coast between Waihi Beach and Bowentown Heads.