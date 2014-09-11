Swimmers get the all-clear for Hutt River

Swimmers have been told it's safe to take a dip in the Hutt River again after heavy rain flushed away toxic algae.

Source: 1 NEWS

In November, Greater Wellington Regional Council warned that the warm, dry weather at the time had made conditions ideal for the algae to bloom.

Today, it gave the the all-clear for people to use the river for recreation again.

"The heavy rainfall over the weekend resulted in seven times the median flow, enough to flush the river," environmental scientist Dr Mark Heath said.

"Our latest assessment confirms that the significant growth found before Christmas has for the most part disappeared."

Dr Heath said people could swim and walk their dogs in the confidence that the river's water no longer presented any danger from swallowing toxic algae.