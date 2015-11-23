Swimmer who went missing at Northland beach this morning found dead

The body of a swimmer has been found in Bream Bay near Waipu this afternoon.

Waipu Cove in Northland. Source: istock.com

Police were alerted at about 10.00am after reports the person had gotten into difficulty swimming in the bay.

Police Search and Rescue, Coastguard, a rescue helicopter and Ruakaka Surf Club lifeguards took part in the search operation, however, the body of the swimmer was located around midday in the water.

A local Kaumatua will attend to bless the scene and the death will be referred to the Coroner.