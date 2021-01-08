Swimmable zones set up in rāhui at popular Waihi beaches

Swimmers will be allowed to head out at certain locations along the Waihi coastline, despite a rāhui put in place after a woman was killed by a shark yesterday.

Surf Lifesaving patrol flags will be set up at the main beach, island view, Bowentown and Anzac Bay.

People are being asked to swim between the flags for safety reasons.

It comes after a hui this afternoon with local iwi, Surf Lifesaving, the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Harbourmaster, Waihi Beach Coastguard, Western Bay District Council and police.

The rāhui was placed today and will last until January 15.

Usually a rāhui in response to a water-related death forbids swimming in the area as well as collecting shellfish and fishing.

However, this rāhui will only restrict fishing and shellfish collection.

Boats and other vessels will be able to travel through the rāhui zone to head further to sea for fishing or recreational purposes, the agencies say in a joint statement.

Kaelah Marlow, 19, was named as the victim of yesterday's shark attack at Waihi Beach.