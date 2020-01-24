Sweltering temperatures expected for Auckland Anniversary long weekend

Those in places who celebrate the Auckland Anniversary long weekend are in for a scorcher with highs of 30 degrees and clear skies forecast in some parts.

Auckland city will reach at least 27 degrees on each day of the long weekend, while Hamilton can expect temperatures of up to 31 degrees.

Tauranga is expecting a hot weekend with daily highs of up to 30C from today through to Monday.

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris from Metservice spoke to TVNZ 1's Breakfast this morning about the sweltering parts of the country can expect.

'We have a warm air mass that is travelling across the Tasman Sea, coming from the eastern areas of Australia," Mr Ferris said.

Invercargill and Gore can expect temperatures approaching the 30 degree mark.

"That's 10 degrees above what they normally get in January," said Mr Ferris.

Wellington is also experiencing above normal temperatures, up to three degrees higher than normal.

Rain is not expected to hit the dry far North in the next couple of weeks.

"Rain doesn't look good in the next two week period, not looking like any rain will be making it that far up", Mr Ferris said.