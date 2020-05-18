Sweet wormwood extract now classified as a prescription medicine

Sweet wormwood extract will be classified as a prescription medicine from today amid concerns it can cause harm to the liver.

Preparation of tincture from fresh wormwood plant, with homemade herbal syrup in the background. Source: istock.com

The new classification comes after Medsafe and the Director-General issued two safety alerts - once in February 2018 and again in November 2018 - against the public taking Arthrem, a product containing the extract, due to its potential risk of harming the liver, Medsafe group manager Chris James said in a statement.



The plant is typically used in traditional Chinese medicine to treat fevers. It has also been used as part of an antimalarial drug.

A drink containing sweet wormwood was recommended by Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina as a potential treatment for Covid-19 patients in April.

The change in classification was carried out to address the safety concerns around the product.

The new classification means the extract, also known as artemisia annua, will no longer be able to be sold in pharmacies or online following a recommendation from the Medicines Classification Committee (MCC). The new classification only affects the extract, however.

The change now means all products containing the extract can only be supplied on a prescription given by a health care professional authorised under the Medicines Act 1981, Mr James said.

There are currently no approved products containing artemisia annua extract.

“We also want to make it clear that these products are not currently approved prescription medicines – they remain unapproved despite today’s change and because of this can only be prescribed by a medical practitioner. That means they haven’t been assessed for their pharmaceutical quality and safety,” he said.



Anyone who has developed nausea, stomach pain, all-over itching, jaundice, dark urine or pale stools after taking the medicine has been advised to stop taking the product and to seek medical advice.