Sweet-tooth fans crying as beloved milk bottle sweets slide towards extinction

Fair Go

There nothing like a sweet to bring up feelings of nostalgia – but one Kiwi favourite could soon be no more.
02:03
1
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

2
Official images from the Christening of Prince Louis.

Official photos of Prince Louis' christening released with Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan on hand

01:45
3
The Space-X founder has called a British diver a “pedo”, allegations that are without basis.

Top Thai diver admits he thought up to five boys would die, as Elon Musk goes on bizarre Twitter rampage


06:49
4
It's been claimed to be an eyesore, and the Waimate shed is disturbing the peace and tranquillity.

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

5
Meghan Markle smiling.

Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

00:15
Captain Hugo Lloris held the Jules Rimmet trophy aloft after the 4-2 win over Croatia.

France crowned Football World Cup champions after demolition of Croatia in final

Les Bleus are champions of the world for the second time in their history, defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

02:03
01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather quietens down as we head into Tuesday

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The man died at the scene, while the woman died on the way to hospital.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.