TODAY |

Sweet success: Auckland bakers set new record for world's largest lamington

Source:  1 NEWS

Sweet success for New Zealand: we now hold the Guinness world record for the largest lamington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Organisers spent more than $30,000 to create the heaviest lamington in the world. Source: 1 NEWS

By Zion Dayal

Organisers spent more than $30,000 to create the heaviest lamington in the world.

The previous Guinness world record was just over 2300kg, but bakers from Auckland's center edge food company went one step further yesterday, piecing together a 2770kg lamington.

"It's the Aussies that have the record so come on, we have to stick it to the Aussies a little bit," organiser Suzanne Cannell told 1 NEWS.

The gigantic treat wasn't only to create history, but to raise funds for Auckland City Mission.

To taste a piece of the lamington was only a gold coin donation and the leftovers also went to the shelter.

"This is all going to be chopped up and it's actually going out to the community food banks over the next few days," Ms Cannell says.

It took 13,000 eggs, 500kg of flour and 650kg of sugar to create the enormous lamington.

The final product is equivalent to around 50,000 regular lamingtons.

New Zealand
Auckland
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Fairly inappropriate behaviour' - Judith Collins makes claim about 'allegation' against Labour minister
2
Refugees who entered NZ during lockdown open up about their 'new beginning'
3
Fair Go: Boy, 15, loses $900 after Christchurch online trader fails to front with dirt bike
4
Mycoplasma bovis almost eradicated in New Zealand, three years on from initial discovery
5
Sweet success: Auckland bakers set new record for world's largest lamington
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:56

Mount Maunganui woman with rare vision disease given gift of improved sight thanks to new technology

Feral pigs threatening Australia's banana and pork industries

Climate change the likely cause of recent extreme Northland weather, researcher says
06:26

Laura Daniel attempts mass interview of people in managed isolation on live TV