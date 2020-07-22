Sweet success: Auckland bakers set new record for world's largest lamington

Sweet success for New Zealand: we now hold the Guinness world record for the largest lamington.

By Zion Dayal

Organisers spent more than $30,000 to create the heaviest lamington in the world.

The previous Guinness world record was just over 2300kg, but bakers from Auckland's center edge food company went one step further yesterday, piecing together a 2770kg lamington.

"It's the Aussies that have the record so come on, we have to stick it to the Aussies a little bit," organiser Suzanne Cannell told 1 NEWS.

The gigantic treat wasn't only to create history, but to raise funds for Auckland City Mission.

To taste a piece of the lamington was only a gold coin donation and the leftovers also went to the shelter.

"This is all going to be chopped up and it's actually going out to the community food banks over the next few days," Ms Cannell says.

It took 13,000 eggs, 500kg of flour and 650kg of sugar to create the enormous lamington.