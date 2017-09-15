'Sweet Chilli' steals Bill English's heart, as National MPs fawn over shelter kittens

Source:
National leader Bill English and MPs Chris Bishop and Simon Bridges paid a visit to the Kitten Inn animal sanctuary in Lower Hutt, and had their hearts stolen in the process.
The trio were given five-week-old kittens Sweet Chilli, Toot Sweet and Sweet Pea to hold.
Mr English joked Sweet Chilli "likes stable government", however was a "bit young to vote".
Earlier, National announced $72 million promise to fund the building of Melling interchange in Wellington, intended to free up traffic in Lower Hutt.
Meanwhile, Jacinda Ardern has been campaigning in Dunedin.
