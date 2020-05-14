Swedish tourists prepare to fly home as NZ enters Level 2

A Swedish couple, who have been in New Zealand since the beginning of the year, are now preparing to return home under Alert Level 2.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bernd and Mette Kaestner arrived on New Year's Day expecting to stay for just three months.

"Just a few days before the flight to take us home, we decided due to the situation actually to stay and 24 hours later we got the information from airlines that they had cancelled our flight," says Bernd.

As the coronavirus pandemic worsened, the pair decided to change plans and wait out the worst of the outbreak with friends in Rotorua.

Feeling "quite comfortable" in their shared bubble the couple says both the Swedish government and their children back home had told them to stay in New Zealand while it was safe to do so.

As the country begins returning closer to normal under Alert Level 2, Bernd and Mette have started to make plans for their long journey home.

After what will be six months in New Zealand, flights back to Sweden have been booked for the beginning of July.

But for now, Bernd says their biggest worry is making sure they keep avid knitter Mette's wool supply in stock.

"We have one big issue, Mette needs more wool to do her knitting work."