Swarm of almost 200 earthquakes on White Island

rnz.co.nz
A swarm of increasingly strong earthquakes have been rocking White Island - Whakaari in Bay of Plenty this week.

GNS duty volcanologist Natalia Deligne said 196 earthquakes have been identified since Thursday.

Twenty-two earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater have occurred in the last 24 hours, the largest being magnitude 3.9.

"Over the past 24 hours the number of earthquakes and their magnitude has increased. This is a tectonic form as far as we can tell, not related to volcanic activity. The largest earthquake in the swarm is 3.9 at 6.18 [this morning] I believe."

Ms Deligne said the swarm may result in an increased landslide risk on the island.

She said it's not unusual to have so many earthquakes in the area but GNS is continuing to monitor the situation closely.

White Island, New Zealand, Bay of Plenty-21.03.2015: White Island (official New Zealand name: Whakaari / White Island) is New Zealand's only active volcanic island.
White Island. Source: istock.com
