Swarm of almost 200 earthquakes on White Island

A swarm of increasingly strong earthquakes have been rocking White Island - Whakaari in Bay of Plenty this week.

GNS duty volcanologist Natalia Deligne said 196 earthquakes have been identified since Thursday.

Twenty-two earthquakes of magnitude 3 or greater have occurred in the last 24 hours, the largest being magnitude 3.9.

"Over the past 24 hours the number of earthquakes and their magnitude has increased. This is a tectonic form as far as we can tell, not related to volcanic activity. The largest earthquake in the swarm is 3.9 at 6.18 [this morning] I believe."

Ms Deligne said the swarm may result in an increased landslide risk on the island.