SUV stolen in Auckland with 4-year-old in the back

Auckland Police have found a four-year-old who was in the back of a Mitsubishi Pajero SUV stolen from Glen Eden this morning.

A red and silver Mitsubishi Pajero similar to the one being sought by police. Source: Wikimedia Commons

The vehicle was at the Waikumete Cemetery on Great North Road when it was stolen about 11am this morning, Police said.

The vehicle is coloured red and silver and has the registration number ZU8038.

Police asked the public for help finding the vehicle about 11.35am, but ten minutes later said she had been found.