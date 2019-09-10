Suspicious, 'very dangerous' scrub fire under power lines in Lower Hutt extinguished

A large scrub fire in the Lower Hutt suburb of Stokes Valley this afternoon has been put out, but it's cause is being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called at 4.10pm to the fire which was burning in gorse beneath high-tension power lines.

It was described by a FENZ spokesperson as a “very dangerous situation” and firefighters contacted power officials for the best way to move forward.

The spokesperson said the blaze is being treated as suspicious and police assisting at the scene have started an investigation.

The fire was on the hill between Reynolds Bach Drive and Kingsley Street, which includes the Kingsley Loop Walk.

No properties were evacuated and there were no injuries, but there has been some damage to wooden power poles in the area.