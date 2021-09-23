'Suspicious package' sees Dunedin building evacuated

A building in central Dunedin has been evacuated and a street closed after a "suspicious package" was found on Thursday morning.

Police at the Stuart St, Dunedin, scene where a "suspicious package" was located on Thursday morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Otago Coastal Area Commander, Inspector James Ure, said part of Stuart St remains closed.

The package had been found at 100 Stuart St and police were notified about 10.15am.

"The building, including a retail premises on the ground floor, has been evacuated as a precaution and the front section of the building is cordoned off.

"Police are currently waiting for specialist staff to examine the package.

"The area is expected to remain closed for the next few hours and people are asked to avoid this part of Stuart Street where it intersects with Moray Place."