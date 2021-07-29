Suspicious item at Te Papa sparks evacuation

Police are rushing to Te Papa Museum in Wellington after a suspicious item was found this afternoon, sparking an evacuation.
Firefighters and police gather outside Te Papa Museum following a bomb scare. Source: 1 NEWS
A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are currently in attendance, with those evacuated gathered outside the building.
Fire alarms can be heard echoing out, with police cars and firetrucks stationed nearby.
A group of police, including the dog squad, could be seen walking around the front of the national museum.