Suspicious item at Te Papa sparks evacuation

Police are rushing to Te Papa Museum in Wellington after a suspicious item was found this afternoon, sparking an evacuation.

Firefighters and police gather outside Te Papa Museum following a bomb scare. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are currently in attendance, with those evacuated gathered outside the building.

Fire alarms can be heard echoing out, with police cars and firetrucks stationed nearby.

A group of police, including the dog squad, could be seen walking around the front of the national museum.