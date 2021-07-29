TODAY |

Suspicious item at Te Papa sparks evacuation

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are rushing to Te Papa Museum in Wellington after a suspicious item was found this afternoon, sparking an evacuation. 

Firefighters and police gather outside Te Papa Museum following a bomb scare. Source: 1 NEWS

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are currently in attendance, with those evacuated gathered outside the building.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hundreds were evacuated from the building after a suspicious package was found this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire alarms can be heard echoing out, with police cars and firetrucks stationed nearby. 

A group of police, including the dog squad, could be seen walking around the front of the national museum. 


New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
UN aid worker with Covid being transferred to Auckland from Fiji
2
New NSW Covid-19 cases shatter record
3
Rowers Prendergast, Gowler win NZ's first gold at Tokyo Olympics
4
NZ BMXer Petch overcomes hard fall to reach Tokyo semis
5
Black Ferns Sevens win big in Olympic opener
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Entertainer charged with money laundering pleads not guilty

UN aid worker with Covid being transferred to Auckland from Fiji

AstraZeneca vaccine given provisional approval by Medsafe

Why I made Milk and Money, a series about the cost of dairy