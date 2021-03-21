Suspicious fire which destroyed two police vehicles at a Christchurch police station under investigation

A suspicious fire which destroyed two police vehicles this morning at New Brighton Police Station in Christchurch is under investigation.

A police vehicle was found alight in the secure car yard at the station at around 4am, Canterbury Metro commander Superintendent Lane Todd said.

A second police vehicle parked next to it was also damaged by the fire, with both vehicles beyond repair.

New Brighton Police Station was evacuated and cordons put in place while FENZ crews extinguished the fire, Superintendent Todd said.

No one was injured and the station was not damaged.

Investigators are at the scene this morning trying to establish how the fire, which is being treated as suspicious at this point, started.

Enquiries will include viewing CCTV footage and speaking to witnesses.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the vicinity of the station on Seaview Road, around the time of the fire this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105, quoting event number P045894596. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.