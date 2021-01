Fire cews have been battling a blaze at an empty house in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton this morning.

Around six fire crews were called to the scene on Fendalton Road just after 2am.

The fire has since been extinguished, and the incident is now being treated as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has suspended all fire permits in Canterbury.