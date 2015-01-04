Suspicious fire in Blenheim contained, residents allowed home

A suspicious fire that started on the banks of the Taylor River in Blenheim this evening has been contained and about 60 residents who were evacuated and have been allowed to return home.

The fire broke out in vegetation near West Mount School off Taylor Pass Road.

Marlborough District Council said in a Facebook post that as a precaution residents close to the fire were asked to evacuate, more as a result of the huge amount of smoke swirling around than risk to property.

The council said tonight access to roads around the area is restricted to residents only.

The Taylor River walkway near the Resource Recovery centre and the Wither Hills Farm Park are closed and members of the public have been directed to stay well away from the area.

Firefighters will continue to dampen down hotspots overnight, with conditions predicted to be warm and breezy.

A total fire ban remains in place across Marlborough.

The cause of the suspicious fire is not yet known, the council said.