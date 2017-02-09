Suspicious fire that gutted Rotorua church described as 'tragedy for the community' by police

A fire that gutted a Rotorua Church yesterday has been described as tragedy for the community" by police today.

Twelve fire trucks battled the large blaze at St John's Presbyterian Church that left the building gutted.

No-one was injured and no neighbouring buildings were damaged.

Detective Sergeant Herby Ngawhika told 1 News "the loss of this church is a tragedy for the community".

"Many lives will be affected without the church so we want to get to the bottom of this."

Police say they are investigating reports on social media of young people being seen running from the area shortly before the blaze erupted.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have seen a person or people near the church before the fire or running away from it soon after."

A witness has told 1 NEWS that she saw two males lighting bits of paper at the back of the church.

Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation and will know more once the cause of the fire has been determined but stressed that it could take some time before the information is known.

Sergeant Ngawhika said due to the damage it was likely what remains of the church would be demolished.

"This church to me is a second home, we were brought up in this church," local man Puna told 1 NEWS.

"It's just heartbreaking man."

Another tearful local, Alan Johnson, said he was shocked by the damage.

"I got married in the old church, was part of the development programme for the new relocation," he said.

A resident first noticed the fire around 5.45pm. A security officer raised the alarm and tried to put out the fire.

By the time he got to the fire hose, however, it was too big for him to tackle.