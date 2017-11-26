Suspicious Dunedin fire causes traffic headaches

A fire broke out at the old Glamis Hospital in Dunedin in the early hours of this morning.

Fire at abandoned Glamis Hospital in Mornington, Dunedin. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the abandoned rest home on Montepellier Street at around 4am.

Fire services are still working at the scene while police are diverting traffic around a number of roads closed in the Mornington area.

The diversions are expected to be in place most of the day.