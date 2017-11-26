Suspicious Dunedin fire causes traffic headaches

Source:
A fire broke out at the old Glamis Hospital in Dunedin in the early hours of this morning.
Fire at abandoned Glamis Hospital in Mornington, Dunedin.
Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to the abandoned rest home on Montepellier Street at around 4am.
Fire services are still working at the scene while police are diverting traffic around a number of roads closed in the Mornington area.
The diversions are expected to be in place most of the day.
Investigations are underway, with the fire is being treated as suspicious.
