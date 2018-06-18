'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

Disciplinary meetings have been sheduled at Ashburton College after a vicious fight between students was filmed at the Canterbury school.

An email sent to 1 NEWS from a person who claims to be a concerned parent, under an anonymous email address and name, says the footage was taken on Ashburton College grounds last week.

The video shows two school boys fighting, before other boys become involved.

It stops when the fight is broken up by others.

The email from the "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.

Ashburton College principal Ross Preece told NZ Herald students were being disciplined over the incident.

"There are three suspension meetings scheduled. Our students don't like violence and if you look closely you will see a couple of lads trying to drag a mate out of the scrap, because they are aware that such incidents are treated very seriously by our board of trustees."