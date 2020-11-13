'Suspected' Covid-19 case visited Resene paint store in Auckland

A Resene paint shop in Auckland will be closed for the next few days after a person suspected of having Covid-19 visited the premises.

Covid-19 test (file picture). Source: istock.com

A post on the Resene Facebook page says "a person suspected of having Covid-19" visited Resene ColorShop Mt Roskill on Friday November 20 between 11.45am and 12.15pm.

The post says as a precaution the store will be cleaned before reopening.

"Our Mt Roskill team are following Auckland Regional Public Health Service advice and are being tested for Covid-19 and self-isolating until they receive a negative test result," the post reads.

"No Resene staff are showing any symptoms".

The post says Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised “customers who visited the store at this time are considered to be at very low risk and are not required to get tested or to stay in self-isolation, unless they develop symptoms."

People who visited Auckland pet store asked to get Covid-19 test after visit from Air New Zealand crew member

No other Resene ColorShop stores are affected, according to the post.

Earlier today people who visited Auckland pet store, Animates in Manukau, on Saturday afternoon were asked to get a Covid-19 test, after it was revealed an Air New Zealand crew member who later tested positive visited the store.