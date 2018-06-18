Suspect arrested over theft of two human toes worth $5500 from Auckland exhibition

An Upper Hutt man has been charged with stealing two human toes worth $5500 from an Auckland exhibition.

One of the exhibits at the Body Worlds show Source: rnz.co.nz/ www.bodyworldsvital.com

The 28-year-old appeared in the Auckland District Court today facing one charge of stealing the toes of a dead body from the Body Worlds exhibition at Princes Wharf.

Body Worlds, which is the exhibition of real human bodies, has been seen by 45 million visitors worldwide.

The exhibitors did not wish to comment but said the toes have since been returned.

The man also faces another charge of improperly interfering with the dead body of an unknown person.

Court documents showed the alleged offending occured just six days before the charge of stolen toes.

He has been remanded on bail until his next court appearance in Wellington next month.