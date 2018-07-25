 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Survivors of Florida school mass shooting meet with Kiwi peers in Christchurch

Sam Clarke
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Sam Clarke
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

A massacre drove them to start one of the most influential modern youth movements, now a group of American students are helping to inspire New Zealand's future leaders.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are wanting to inspire others. Source: 1 NEWS

Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting joined with Christchurch’s Student Volunteer Army today to host a summit on youth leadership.

Seventeen students and staff were killed in the shooting at the Florida school on February 14. Former student Nikolas Cruz has been charged over the killings.

The 28 students met with high school students from across New Zealand to talk about activism and student movements.

It’s part of a trip organised with help from Education New Zealand and New Zealand’s Honorary Consul in Florida, Nancy Gilbert.

The students will visit the governor general before heading back to the US.

Topics
New Zealand
Sam Clarke
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
NRL referee Gerard Sutton.

Warriors' war with officials hits new low with under-fire ref assigned to their 'lower-profile match' by NRL
2

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
3

Samoa sevens star charged with assault after alleged fight at World Cup
4

Watch: ‘Always done it’ - All Blacks Sevens star Kurt Baker on nude victory photo ritual (more photos inside)
5

World Rugby concerned refs have 'too much reliance' on TMO system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Patients moved elsewhere after fire at Middlemore Hospital
Police car generic.

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work
01:36
The largest island of the Pacific island nation, Viti Levu, has suffered widespread damage over the weekend.

Government promises nearly $11 million to Red Cross for disaster response in Pacific and across the world
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Police car generic.

Two teenagers, 15 and 16, charged over three aggravated robberies in Rotorua

New law sees victims of domestic violence given 10 days paid leave from work

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill

Showers to end the day for most the country