Survivors of Florida school mass shooting meet with Kiwi peers in Christchurch

A massacre drove them to start one of the most influential modern youth movements, now a group of American students are helping to inspire New Zealand's future leaders.

Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting joined with Christchurch’s Student Volunteer Army today to host a summit on youth leadership.

Seventeen students and staff were killed in the shooting at the Florida school on February 14. Former student Nikolas Cruz has been charged over the killings.

The 28 students met with high school students from across New Zealand to talk about activism and student movements.

It’s part of a trip organised with help from Education New Zealand and New Zealand’s Honorary Consul in Florida, Nancy Gilbert.