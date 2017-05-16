Survivor NZ blog: Tony's 'out for blood', as food, poop and tribal council dominate

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the rundown on the most recent episode of Survivor New Zealand.

The drama from Redemption Island has made its way back to the camps with ex-army veteran Tony's comments "out for blood" ruffling a few feathers at Mogoton.

The feisty Shay is ready to take Tony on "if he’s out to get me then let's play", but Teacher Tom really doesn't like the idea of being stuck on an island with Tony.

On Hermosa, Tony's threats are welcomed with laughter and jokes, knowing they are all out of the "Mad Dog" veteran's firing line.

Shannon is shaping up as a player to watch - her and Georgia craftily kept some key pieces of information about the other tribe to themselves and she has made the call to stick with the majority numbers on Hermosa.

The Hermosa old vs young rivalry is still going strong. Survivor seniors Nate and Barb can't believe the rate that all the beans are being wolfed down by the greedy youngsters. Mike in particular is struggling with portion control. If they're not careful they'll be back to hunting and gathering in no time.

Jak's slapstick and toilet humour are wearing thin on Barb, but proving a winner with Lee, who finds that Jak's witty banter is keeping the camp spirits up. Barb gives Jak a dose of the silent treatment after he repeatedly pushes her on the frequency of her bowel movements and when she is “going to get on the board” with her first excretion.

Nate and Barb know they are both on the chopping block if Hermosa loses an immunity challenge.

Mogoton tribe fantasises about food with oil rig steward Izzy even baking a chocolate banana cake out of sand to celebrate Sala's daughter's birthday. Meanwhile homesickness as kicked in for Sala thinking about what he is giving up to play Survivor NZ - the waterworks start as he talks about his family.

As always Sala's magnetic personality shines through, one of the things making him the most trusted on the tribe. Game-player Shay is banking on the fact that people trust Sala so she can piggyback off this and use it to her advantage.

The episode's immunity challenge is another tried and true Survivor favourite, 'Chimney Sweep'.

The contestants must brace themselves with their arms between two walls while standing barefoot on two tiny footholds. Every 10 minutes the contestants step down onto smaller footholds. When the contestants reach the third set of footholds (8mm wide), they try to remain on them as long as they can. The tribe with the last person standing wins immunity.

This immunity challenge has unusually cropped up early in the game - it's typically played after the merge for individual immunity.

All eight contestants made it to the final set of footholds before Avi dropped first for Mogoton followed by Lee, Izzy, Tom, and Shannon. Mike, Georgia, and Lou battled it out as the rain started to come down making grip near impossible after over 30 minutes of endurance. Lou was the final shaky-legged Mogoton member to cave, handing the immunity challenge to Hermosa.

That sent Mogoton on a date with Matt Chisholm at tribal council.

Let the scrambling begin at Mogoton! Feet had barely touched the beach before the scheming started up again in earnest. Avi and Sala were keen to get rid of Izzy, but Tom didn't feel comfortable voting off someone who he was close with. Shay is still gunning for Tom and convinces the women to write his name down. Avi runs around camp again trying to protect Tom to "keep the tribe strong".

Avi makes a rookie Survivor mistake and tells Izzy to her face that she is getting votes just before tribal council.

Izzy breaks down and Avi realises "sometimes honesty isn't the best".

At tribal council, Mogoton is subdued with the exception of Tom who pleads his case, knowing he is fighting for his life in this game. Izzy then gets in on the action and tries to save herself. Unfortunately for Izzy, she didn't get herself in a solid alliance and instead relied on perceived friendships. Friendships alone will not get you far in Survivor.

In a dramatic 3-2-1 vote, Tom’s scrambling and fighting pays off and Izzy was sent packing. Shockingly shady Shay once again voted for an alliance member, this time casting a lone vote and burning Lou.