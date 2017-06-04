Survivor NZ blog: Strategy and game play moves to another level as the stakes as raised

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

Previously on Survivor NZ: Mogoton threw the immunity to get rid of Slothful Shay sending her to Redemption Island.

Tricky Tom tries to hatch a new strategy and act as a double agent. Shannon is aware that she is squarely at the bottom of the Hermosa pack.

Redemption Island

The stakes are raised at Redemption Island as the winner of this duel will finally re-enter the game and be back in with a chance to win the $100,000 and the title of Sole Survivor.

Georgia and Shay battle against each in another Survivor classic "House of cards". Each competitor begins the challenge with 150 wooden tiles. First to build a house of cards three metres tall wins.

It's neck and neck with only a few centimetres to go for both competitors! Georgia looks like she is set to win with only a couple more tiles needed.

Shay has burned through all of her tiles and comes up just short. Shay runs down and carefully but quickly removes tiles from her structure to place on top in a high stakes game of Jenga.

As Georgia tries to place her last tiles her entire structure buckles and crumbles to ground along with her shot at $100,000. Frustrated and knowing that she has lost, Georgia slams her last tile into her crumbled heap below.

Shady Shay is back in the game.

The new Casar tribe

Hermosa and Mogoton are no more! Matt says the famous words all players love to hear "Drop your buffs... you have made it to the merge" .

Making the merge is a huge milestone in Survivor as it signifies the start of the individual game. This is usually when big plays start to be seen as people fight to stay alive.

Everyone is ecstatic to be a part of the new Casar tribe and participate in the traditional Survivor merge feast.

Let the scrambling begin

The two major alliances now face off and look to establish the numbers for the first merged vote.

Shannon, Tom, and Avi are the three whose loyalty is still up in the air and play focuses around securing them. The rest of the individuals are firmly entrenched in their alliances.

Shannon immediately reconnects with the young boys filling them in on how she was "working [her] a** off to find an in" with the other side. Shannon wants to make the boys feel comfortable but she is still a double agent playing both sides.

Tom makes it clear he has switched sides for good and is now solidly in with the boys. Traitor Tom tries to talk Avi into jumping ship as well by forging a fake final four bond.

Avi wants to stick with Tom but is unsure if he can trust his old ally.

Tom is perceived as easily influenced and could be effortlessly swayed to stay loyal to the four boys alliance that Avi doesn’t trust just yet.

Avi decides to "play nice with the Mogoton boys" but feels him and Tom may have to go their separate ways.

Mike knows that he is in the gun and will be voted out first if things don't go his way.

Mike's game is now in the hands of his tribe allies as he is forced to take a back seat while the boys with closer ties try to sway Shannon and Avi to their side.

This doesn't sit well with Mike as he wants to be "in a position of power and control".

Nate, Barb, Sala, and Shay and sitting back relaxing, happy and feeling safe, unaware that the gameplay going on around them could be putting them back in the hotseat.

Avi and Shannon's swing votes have the potential to shape the rest of the game.

Individual Reward Challenge

Mike continues to establish himself as a threat as he wins the first individual reward, a memory challenge for freshly baked iced chocolate cake.

Handsome Mike picks Shannon and Shay to join him in wolfing down as much cake as they can in five minutes.

Grumpy gramps

Negative Barb and grumpy Nate are starting to get fed up with all of the youngsters' antics, big or small.

Their pet peeves include Shannon nervously talking, Jak with his constant jokes and non-stop rambling, and Lee not thinking things through.

The oldies' favourite pastime is taking digs at the young ones and how useless they are.