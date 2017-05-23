 

Survivor NZ blog: 'Drop your buffs' - Tribe swap puts the powerful on the chopping block

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

Previously on Survivor NZ: Mad Dog Tony was eliminated from Redemption Island, Mogoton finally won a challenge and Lou was taken away to receive urgent medical attention. Catch up on Sunday night’s episode on the Survivor NZ blog here. 

Ultimately her pleas fall on deaf ears as she is voted out of the tribe and sent to Redemption Island.
On last night's episode, host Matt Chisholm dropped two game-changing bombshells.

First, Lou has been "considered unfit to play" by medical professionals and will not be returning to the game, but is thankfully recovering.

The second shock for the tribes is the announcement of an immediate tribe swap. "It's time to drop your buffs!"

The big winners are Survivor seniors Barb and Nate, while Shay and Georgia are among the big losers having been separated from their alliances.
Strategies fly out the window as the contestants have to rethink their games with the redrawn tribe lines.

Tribe swap

Tribes were reshuffled with each member drawing a new buff from a sack. The big winners are Survivor NZ seniors Barb and Nate who stick together on new tribe Hermosa. Shay and Georgia are among the big losers having been separated from their alliances.

On new Hermosa, Barb and Nate are finally free from the tight five, while Sala and Avi from old tribe Mogoton stay together causing Georgia to be the odd one out. But the new Hermosa tribe perform terribly at the barrel immunity challenge sending them on a date with Matt at tribal council.

The new Mogoton tribe is made up of old allies Mike, Jak, and Lee as well as rivals Tom and Shay. Tom quickly jumps ship to side with the boys. Testosterone fuelled bonding over fishing cements the connection.

In the blink of an eye, Shay has gone from a position of power to the bottom of the pecking order. Shay is feeling upset and alone and aware of her vulnerability in the tribe.

Unlucky Shannon drew the solo black buff and was exiled to Redemption Island, missing out on key bonding time with new tribemates - she will rejoin the tribe that will next lose a member.

Preparing for Tribal Council

After their pathetic showing in the immunity challenge, the scrambling begins at Hermosa.

Barb and Nate are relishing their new position out from under the thumb of the strong five. They seek revenge by immediately getting on side with Sala and looking to boot Georgia.

Georgia makes strong arguments to keep her around, based on her strength in challenges and the possibility of keeping the old tribe together.

But a desperate Georgia unconsciously waves a knife around, stabbing a log while pleading her case to policeman Nate. His law enforcement instinct makes him "uncomfortable talking to Georgia when she had the knife in her hand". 

The vote

Georgia's attempts to sway the vote ultimately fall on deaf ears as all four other tribe members put her name down.

Her overly comfortable position in her old alliance was completely shaken up by the tribe swap and led to her downfall. Barb smirks as Georgia's torch is snuffed. Georgia is sent to Redemption Island to fight for her life against underdog Izzy.

