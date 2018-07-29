 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Survivor of fatal Ohakune bus crash talks about harrowing ordeal as brakes on bus appeared to fail

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

An Upper Hutt woman has described the terrifying moment the bus she was in rolled after crashing in Tongariro National Park yesterday, killing one person.

Fenella Murphy was one of the 28 passengers onboard at the time of the fatal incident, which occurred on Ohakune Mountain Road, Ohakune, around 2.30pm yesterday.

"We were just coming down from Turoa ski field and, I think about five minutes into the drive, this big emergency sort of honking noise happened. I don't know where it came from, but I think it sort of alarmed everyone," Ms Murphy said.

"Every time the driver would step on the brakes, it just made a funny noise and we knew that something wasn't right.

"We were just picking up speed and travelling so fast down the hill for about a good 30 seconds at least, probably more, just picking up speed and then, we must have hit the side of a bank or like a barrier or something.

"Then we flipped and rolled and landed on the side, just on the road."

One person was killed and several others were injured after a bus crashed in Tongariro National Park, in Ohakune. Source: Fenella Murphy

Police have confirmed that a young woman was killed when the bus rolled in the Tongariro National Park yesterday.

In a statement released by police this afternoon, they said a formal identification was ongoing and the next of kin to be notified.

A spokesperson for St John says patient updates are particularly difficult due to the nature of the incident with patients being "scattered" across the country in five different hospitals.

Waikato DHB spokesperson Lydia Aydon told 1 NEWS this morning that three patients taken to Waikato Hospital - one 20-year-old man, and two women aged 29 and 31.

They are all in a stable condition.

Turoa skifield is closed today for a debriefing process and should open tomorrow.

The bus has been removed and taken to Whanganui to be examined

There were 28 passengers inside the bus when it rolled yesterday killing a young woman. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:39
The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

2

Dillian Whyte defeats Joseph Parker to claim heavyweight slugfest
3

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'
4

Police confirm young woman killed in bus crash near Mount Ruapehu
5

Watch: Joe Parker unleashes incredible final round onslaught to knock Dillian Whyte to the canvas
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:06
The video was aired at the National Party’s conference in Auckland today

Simon Bridges rocks out on the drums in National Party slogan launch promo
00:59

'I'm backing New Zealanders and I'm starting with our children' - Simon Bridges addresses party faithful in National conference
00:17
There were 31 passengers onboard during the accident.

Police confirm young woman killed in bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

$5000 reward offered to help find people responsible for leopard seal shot in the face on Northland beach

Brave members of public chase down gun-wielding man after aggravated robbery of Auckland post shop

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland

Waitemata police are seeking several Good Samaritans after they chased down a suspect behind the aggravated robbery of an Auckland post shop yesterday.

A man in a hooded jacket entered the Royal Heights PostShop on Royal Road, Massey, and pointed a gun at a worker before fleeing the scene with cash just after 9.30am.

Several Good Samaritans then gave chase, following the man down a service lane between Countdown and a Mobil service station and out onto Moire Road, Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said.

One of the Good Samaritans picked up some of the money dropped by the man and returned it to the store before police arrived.

Police would like the man who retrieved the money yesterday to come forward so he can be thanked for his part, as well as provide any further details he may have about the robbery.

The suspect has been described as a Māori or Polynesian man, around 182cm tall with a medium to solid build, and a distinctive 5cm black birthmark or mole on his left cheek bone.

He was wearing a grey hooded jacket, dark-coloured shorts and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Source: NZ Police
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Auckland
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Konrad Hurrell of the Titans scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on July 29, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Live: Warriors give up lead after halftime as Gold Coast Titans strike twice

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

'I lost to the better man on the day' – Joseph Parker has no regrets after Whyte loss

Watch: Joseph Parker shoots down suggestions of dumping Kevin Barry - 'Our partnership is strong'

Police confirm young woman killed in bus crash near Mount Ruapehu

Watch: Jacinda Ardern rocks baby Neve as she gives update ahead of return to Parliament

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

Jacinda Ardern has given an update, via a Facebook live video, ahead of her return to Parliament next week from maternity leave.

The Prime Minister can be seen rocking baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford's cradle as she talks about juggling motherhood with her busy work life running the country.

"We're all doing really well and have absolutely no routine to speak of and I can hear a chorus of parents laughing that you would ever have a routine with a five week old baby.

"Sunday is the day I go through all my papers for the week ahead, with the addition of multi-tasking and doing some rocking as I read papers," Ms Ardern said.

She also showed off a "beautiful hand knitted blanket" sent in as a gift from a member of the public for her newborn daughter.

Ms Ardern seems raring to go saying that the "first week back I will focus on getting straight back into it."

She also said she will be thanking the Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters for his work over the last six weeks.

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook
Topics
New Zealand
Politics