Survivor of fatal Ohakune bus crash talks about harrowing ordeal

Waitemata police are seeking several Good Samaritans after they chased down a suspect behind the aggravated robbery of an Auckland post shop yesterday.

A man in a hooded jacket entered the Royal Heights PostShop on Royal Road, Massey, and pointed a gun at a worker before fleeing the scene with cash just after 9.30am.

Several Good Samaritans then gave chase, following the man down a service lane between Countdown and a Mobil service station and out onto Moire Road, Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said.

One of the Good Samaritans picked up some of the money dropped by the man and returned it to the store before police arrived.

Police would like the man who retrieved the money yesterday to come forward so he can be thanked for his part, as well as provide any further details he may have about the robbery.

The suspect has been described as a Māori or Polynesian man, around 182cm tall with a medium to solid build, and a distinctive 5cm black birthmark or mole on his left cheek bone.