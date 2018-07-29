Survivor of fatal Ohakune bus crash talks about harrowing ordeal

Waitemata police are seeking several Good Samaritans after they chased down a suspect behind the aggravated robbery of an Auckland post shop yesterday.
A man in a hooded jacket entered the Royal Heights PostShop on Royal Road, Massey, and pointed a gun at a worker before fleeing the scene with cash just after 9.30am.
Several Good Samaritans then gave chase, following the man down a service lane between Countdown and a Mobil service station and out onto Moire Road, Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill said.
One of the Good Samaritans picked up some of the money dropped by the man and returned it to the store before police arrived.
Police would like the man who retrieved the money yesterday to come forward so he can be thanked for his part, as well as provide any further details he may have about the robbery.
The suspect has been described as a Māori or Polynesian man, around 182cm tall with a medium to solid build, and a distinctive 5cm black birthmark or mole on his left cheek bone.
He was wearing a grey hooded jacket, dark-coloured shorts and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Jacinda Ardern has given an update, via a Facebook live video, ahead of her return to Parliament next week from maternity leave.
The Prime Minister can be seen rocking baby Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford's cradle as she talks about juggling motherhood with her busy work life running the country.
"We're all doing really well and have absolutely no routine to speak of and I can hear a chorus of parents laughing that you would ever have a routine with a five week old baby.
"Sunday is the day I go through all my papers for the week ahead, with the addition of multi-tasking and doing some rocking as I read papers," Ms Ardern said.
She also showed off a "beautiful hand knitted blanket" sent in as a gift from a member of the public for her newborn daughter.
Ms Ardern seems raring to go saying that the "first week back I will focus on getting straight back into it."
She also said she will be thanking the Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters for his work over the last six weeks.