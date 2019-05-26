TODAY |

Survivor of Christchurch mosque attacks leads hundreds on ride to promote peace

A survivor of the March 15 mosque attacks has led hundreds on a community bike ride around Christchurch.

Mazharuddin Syed Ahmed wanted to bring people together to promote peace and show support in the wake of the terrorist attack.

Starting at Al Noor Mosque, the riders followed a 10km route, stopping at several faith-based sites along the way, before finishing at the Linwood Mosque.

“New Zealand has become a template for the world after the incident, this is how you react and act and show the world that to drive out hatred you fill the world with kindness, these activities show there is no place for hatred," Ahmed said.

The father of two hopes to keep the momentum going and take his memorial rides right around the country.

