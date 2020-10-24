Survivor of Cave Creek disaster says memories 'are still quite raw' as new memorial is placed

A survivor of the Cave Creek disaster says even a quarter of a century on, his memories of that day are still raw.

The families of victims visited the site today to mark the 25th anniversary in Punakaiki, on the West Coast.



This year is the first anniversary Darren Gamble has been able to face.



“I've tried to avoid it, basically," he said. "It's something I've really shut down and tried to block out ... or bury deep, if you like and just not acknowledge the day.



"Memories and the feelings are still quite raw still, even 25 years later."

On a sunny April morning in 1995, the cantilevered platform at Cave Creek collapsed, killing 13 students and a Department of Conservation worker in the 30-metre fall.



Gamble was just metres away when the incident occurred and had rushed down the chasm to assist and wait for help in what “felt like a lifetime - a long, long time”.

“My memories are still like it happened yesterday, that's why my knees are shaking now just thinking about it,” he said.

Evan Stuart, 18, was one of the students who died in the fall.

His mother, Barbara Stuart, has returned to the site in the years since, but says this year will likely be her last.



“This year it's 25 years ago that Evan was killed and he would be 43 today, and I was 43 when he died,” she said.



“What it brings up for me is the sadness of the loss. It's always there for the rest of your life.”



Gamble and the families of the victims gathered at the memorial today for a private service. Commemorations had to be cancelled in April due to the lockdown, delaying a special unveiling at the memorial site.

The panels tell the full and unedited story of Cave Creek from the catastrophic collapse of the platform to the failures at DOC in its construction and the changes which were made following the disaster.



Harry Pawsey, whose 17-year-old son Kit was killed in the incident, said it is also where DOC “is publicly acknowledging their role in the collapse of that platform and accepted that they didn't do well”.



Kit’s sister Fleur Pawsey said the first few years after his death “was a bitter reminder”.

“Sort of look at the bolts and nails and think, ‘Couldn't they have got that right?'” she said.



She said she know sees many bridges and huts where "I can see that Cave Creek has made a difference in all of that”.