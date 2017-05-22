Survivor blog: Mogoton finally wins a challenge but will super sick Lou be forced to leave?

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's Survivor.

"The wicked witch is at work". Mad Dog Tony's festering anger at his betrayal by "rotten apple" Shay boiled over last night, when the most recent vote-out, Izzy, showed up on Redemption Island. In the eyes of both Izzy and Tony, Shay is riding the coat-tails of charismatic youth worker Sala.

Back in the game on Mogoton, the players revealed how they felt about their position after another one of their tribe "bites the dust". Tom is still feeling threatened by Shay as she has been gunning for him in every vote so far.

Tom has managed to survive through the manoeuvring and smooth talking of ally Avi - as well as some fight of his own. Avi is placing himself in a strong position in the tribe with solid social and strategic play influencing votes in his favour.

Meanwhile Hermosa are struggling with a lack of food after the Mogoton tribe's brazen theft of supplies on day one. Lethargy is setting in and they are battling to motivate themselves for the next challenge.

But food isn't an an issue on Mogoton - Lou's rationing combined with the fruit haul from day one is keeping the tribe well fueled.

Hermosa

Clear lines have been drawn in the sand at Hermosa between the tight group of the five youngsters and older duo of Barb and Nate. The possibility of the elder statesmen flipping and joining the other tribe in a merge situation is looming large in the minds of the young'uns.

Jovial Jak hatches a plan to throw the next immunity challenge so Hermosa can go to tribal council and cut some of the dead weight. Not only would this remove a potential future threat for the five but would crucially mean one less mouth to feed for Hungry Hermosa. Perceptive policeman Nate has already foreseen this move by the young group.

Historically in Survivor, intentionally throwing an immunity challenge tends to be a monumental failure in the long run. Momentum and morale are massive driving factors of a tribe's success.

Tonight's reward challenge again drew inspiration from the US.

Giant slingshots were used to launch balls into the air which the tribes compete to catch in big butterfly nets. The reward for today was a doozy - a full fishing set including a huge dragnet. The injection of protein that fish provides can prove invaluable.

Nate makes use of his pairing with Sala to try and build relationships on the other side: "If I fail to prepare, I'm preparing to fail".

Mogoton win at long last!

Sala proved instrumental in this challenge, dominating Nate and taking down four of the five catches to win it for the underdogs.

Mogoton head back to camp and celebrate with a tribe victory dance to the backing track of upbeat island music before sitting on the beach as a unified whanau to watch the sun set.

Previously undefeated Hermosa head back to camp to regroup. Despite extreme hunger pains, Jak is not impressed by Mike and Georgia's "dragon fruit smoothie with rice".

Keeping up his happy-go-lucky front, Jak tactfully hides his true feelings on the "disgusting… mushy rice mixed with horrible, bland tasting fruit with pips in it".

On Redemption Island the one-sided Tony vs Shay rivalry heated up at their first face-to-face encounter since Tony's elimination.

Army veteran Tony vents his frustrations and calls out Shayna for being a schemer and the "weakest link" in the team. This is water off a duck's back for Shady Shay who embraces the accusations and simply gives Tony "props" with no hard feelings.

Izzy was also hurt by being voted out but doesn't like to "waste energy" on negativity.

In the rope obstacle course duel, Izzy's agility and energy-saving positivity pay dividends. Tony is behind from the get go while nimble Izzy flies through to victory.

Tony's bluff is burned and he leaves Survivor for good.

Can Lou continue?

Back on Mogoton Lou has taken a turn for the worse with an infected cut on her foot wreaking havoc on her body.

With Lou shaking uncontrollably, fading in and out of consciousness, and barely able to speak she obviously needs medical assistance and the medical team is called in.

Without performing further tests Dr 'Gibbo' can only determine that "there's some sort of bug seems to have got inside her system, I'm just not sure what it is".

With no clear answer from medical and Lou's place in the game on the line, host Matt asks doctor Gibbo: "What's the likelihood of her being able to continue in this game?"

Dr Gibbo responds "50/50, it depends on what we find."