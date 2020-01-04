Surviving whales of stranded pod in Coromandel refloated

Surviving pilot whales of a pod stranded on Matarangi Beach in the Coromandel have been refloated.



Holidaymakers and locals rallied this morning to wet down the pod in which four died, but seven survived.

A Department of Conservation spokesperson told 1 NEWS they have refloated the seven surviving whales.

It's understood they are being monitored in the harbour.

Stranded pilot whales are being herded out to sea in the Coromandel. Source: 1 NEWS

DOC staff are leading the stranding response and there have been around 1000 people at the beach helping with the whales.

DOC says the surviving whales were being cared for on the sand by volunteers who kept them comfortable, covering them with sheets and buckets of seawater gently being poured over them to help protect their skin from drying and to keep them cool.

Police, rural fire staff, Project Jonah and the harbourmaster were all at the scene assisting.

People are rallying to wet down the whales washed up on Matarangi Beach. Source: David Campbell/Supplied

Matarangi local Maria Matchett told 1 NEWS she was alerted to the whales when a local volunteer firefighter discovered them on a walk this morning.

One beachgoer, Daniek Wijdeven, said the whales were located by the bar between Whangapoua and Matarangi.



Pod of whales wash up on Matarangi Beach, in the Coromandel. Source: David Campbell/Supplied