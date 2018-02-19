 

New Zealand


Surviving Gita: The basics for your cyclone survival kit

Civil Defence says the most important thing for people to do as Cyclone Gita hits New Zealand's shores is to have a household emergency plan in place.

Civil Defence says the most important thing is to have a plan in place, but let's not forget the basics.
But basic items are also important.

The first thing needed is clean water, and a lot of it - at least three litres per person per day.

Non-perishable food such as canned food should also be in the cupboard.

A car charger for your smartphone should also be available, so you can stay connected with the world and access your contacts. 

Waterproof and practical clothes are required if you need to brave the elements.

And a first aid kit should also be kept handy.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
The West Coast is bracing itself for the power of Cyclone Gita.
Gusts of over 140km/h and heavy rain are expected to fall late tomorrow.
The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.
