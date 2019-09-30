TODAY |

Survey reveals how much time Kiwi parents let their kids spend on devices

1 NEWS
With the school holiday period here again many are asking,  how much time should your kids spend looking at screens?

A new survey by Kiwi company Opinion Compare has offered up some interesting statistics.

Almost 50 per cent of parents said they underestimate the amount of time their child spends in front of a screen.

While another 25 per cent say at some time in the school holidays their child may spend over five hours a day on a device.

The highest amount the survey offered as an option was seven hours a day.

Around 12 per cent of parents responded they left children in front of a screen for that length of time.

Source: Seven Sharp
