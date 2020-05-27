TODAY |

Survey on how Kiwis coped in Level 4 finds NZ's preparedness for financial hardship lacking

With New Zealand's low number of Covid-19 cases, the nation's pandemic response is looking good compared to other parts of the world.

Retirement commissioner Jane Wrightson explains the findings on how Kiwis coped in Level 4 of the coronavirus lockdown. Source: Breakfast

However, an international study into the impact on people's financial wellbeing shows us lagging behind countries like the UK and Norway.

A survey of 3000 New Zealanders during Alert Level 4 found one-third of households were in difficultly and 40 per cent were at risk of tipping into hardship, with Māori, Pacific Islanders and young people being worst affected.

The study also revealed a level of panic, with people resorting to taking out extra loans or trying to access KiwiSaver funds through hardship withdrawls.

The survey suggested a weakness in New Zealand's financial resilience which means the ability to withstand life events that impact our income.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson, who heads the Commission for Financial Capability and who's work is to ensure Kiwis have a good standard of living as they age both now and in the future, talked to TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning about what all this means.

