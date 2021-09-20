Surveillance testing uncovers Covid case in Auckland’s Clover Park

Surveillance testing has uncovered one Covid-19 case in Auckland’s Clover Park, the director of public health says.

Covid-19 test (file photo). Source: Breakfast

“We have found cases as a result of that extra testing, which is exactly why we’re doing the extra testing,” Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

Clover Park is part of a list of nine “suburbs of interest” that are of a particular focus to public health teams.

The list also includes Mount Eden, Massey, Māngere, Papatoetoe, Manurewa, Favona, Ōtara, Clover Park and Mount Wellington.

All people living in these suburbs are asked to get tested for Covid-19, even if they are asymptomatic.

Mount Wellington was added as a suburb on Thursday, after advice from Auckland public health officials, McElnay said.

“That’s based on their analysis of cases and clusters and some of the movements,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the additional testing in suburbs of interest was important because it would give authorities more assurance there weren’t any undetected Covid-19 cases.

“In the case of Mount Wellington, we’ve got some cases associated in that suburb within our clusters. This is a real opportunity for the people of Mount Wellington to get tested.

“I want to thank the Clover Park community for responding in such huge numbers over the past few days,” Robertson added.