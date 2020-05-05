TODAY |

Surveillance cams catch people using pest-free Auckland sanctuary as private island in lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Surveillance cameras put on a pest-free island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf to catch a rogue stoat have instead caught another illegal creature - humans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Six people were detected on Motukorea pursuing various activities. Source: 1 NEWS

Six people were detected on Motukorea, or Browns Island, during Levels 3 and 4.

That included a couple on the beach with a glass of wine in their hands, and a man skulking past at 1:30 in the morning.

Places like Motukorea are out of bounds for people during the Covid-19 restrictions of Level 3 and 4 and Auckland Council says it's disappointing to see people ignoring rules and using pest-free sanctuaries as their private islands.

As for the stoat - it's still at large.

New Zealand
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:17
I don't have the luxury of making a wrong move, Ardern says in face of Bridges' repeated lockdown criticism
2
Wellington supermarket recalls beef mince over concerns it could contain plastic
3
Tornado that destroyed Kapiti Coast man's chicken coop caught on video
4
PM urges Kiwis to 'double down' against Covid-19 as alert level review nears
5
Person dead after 'tragic accident' near rail line in Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:54

Canterbury A&P Show cancelled for first time since World War II
02:03

Thousands of businesses struggling to pay rent as Alert Level 3 fails to bring expected lift
01:11

Finance Minister questioned by National over 'mistakenly enacted' law

01:46

Tauranga CBD a ghost town as landlords with empty properties struggle to get tenants