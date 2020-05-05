Surveillance cams catch people using pest-free Auckland sanctuary as private island in lockdown

Surveillance cameras put on a pest-free island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf to catch a rogue stoat have instead caught another illegal creature - humans.

Six people were detected on Motukorea, or Browns Island, during Levels 3 and 4.

That included a couple on the beach with a glass of wine in their hands, and a man skulking past at 1:30 in the morning.

Places like Motukorea are out of bounds for people during the Covid-19 restrictions of Level 3 and 4 and Auckland Council says it's disappointing to see people ignoring rules and using pest-free sanctuaries as their private islands.