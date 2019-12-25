TODAY |

Surprising amount of festive injuries with memorable ACC claims at Christmas time

1 NEWS

From perlious presents to dangerous desserts, last year Kiwis suffered a suprising number of Christmas-related injuries.

While today isn't the busiest day of the year for ACC, it has its share of memorable emergencies.

“Close to 4000 people that will, are likely to get injured on Christmas day,” says Kirsten Malpas- ACC Injury Prevention Leader.

Last year there were 750 festive injuries, ACC recorded 228 tree-related injuries and 112 decoration disasters.

Ms Malpas says toy-related injuries also feature.

“We've got people getting toys for Christmas, big toys, little toys, potentially someone out on the trampoline, new mountain bike, giving that a spin,” she says.

Danger even lurks at the dinner table, with 119 injuries from ham, 34 from turkey and since 2014, 21 pavlova-related accidents have been recorded.

“It could be slipping, slipping on the cream, an allergic reaction to the kiwifruit on top, we're not too sure, it could be cutting all sorts of things,” Ms Malpas says.

Her message this Christmas is to “know what your limit is”.

