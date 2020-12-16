TODAY |

Surprise reward for selfless woman who spends Christmas away from partner to help others

Source:  1 NEWS

Porirua couple Helen Brookes and Allan Smith have spent nine years apart at Christmas as Brookes instead donates her time to those less fortunate.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Helen Brookes and her partner Allan Smith have spent nine years apart at Christmas as she donates her time to people in need. Source: Breakfast

This morning though, Brookes was surprised by TVNZ1's Breakfast's Matty McLean on her back door at Titahi Bay.

She was awarded a Christmas gift hamper, a ham and a $1000 New World giftcard, as Breakfast celebrates generous Kiwis each day this week.

Brookes was nominated by her long-term partner, Smith, who says she's "pretty cool" for the time, effort and work she puts in for others.

"We haven't spent a Christmas together for nine years because she's spent every single one of them feeding everybody else," he said.

Along with 90 volunteers and lots of donations, Brookes runs a massive Christmas lunch for families in the Porirua and Titahi Bay area.

"My boss nine years ago said to me 'we should do something for Christmas Day', so we did for 90 people the first year, 280 last year, so it's growing every year," she said. 

"It's for people that have got nowhere else to celebrate, whether they're on their own or they can't afford it or whatever and we're really spoilt, we get lots of donations of food and presents and stuff so it's always a fun day."

Brookes also raises money on other ways, dresses up as Miss Santa Claus for a Christmas event for children and has been coaching Special Olympics for 15 years.

Smith said she had always been thinking of others her whole life.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:11
'Amazing, humble' Hastings man who cares for a dozen children rewarded with Christmas giveaway
2
Dog momentarily lost in sea foam as freak phenomenon blankets Gold Coast beach
3
New ANZ report says continuing house price rises 'doesn't add up'
4
Pilot injured in helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula
5
Auckland construction company fined $180,000 after repeatedly ignoring safety warnings
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:43

Dog momentarily lost in sea foam as freak phenomenon blankets Gold Coast beach

Survivor 'truly shocked' at scale of abuse in state and faith-based care

Morning Briefing Dec 16: NZ plans summer with Covid, US on brink of second vaccine
00:20

One person injured in helicopter crash on Mahia Peninsula