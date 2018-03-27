'Surprise' for police as cattle stampede through Covid checkpoint

Police officers recently got a "surprise" when 40 cattle stampeded from a paddock through a Covid-19 border checkpoint at Mercer.

File image of cattle in a paddock. Source: 1 NEWS

The cattle ended up on Mercer Ferry Rd before officers managed to herd them onto Orams Road.

The cattle soon realised the grass was not greener on the other side, police say, and started to head back to their own property facilitated by police, Defence Force staff and the farmer.

"Police decided to let the cattle off with a warning on this occasion," a spokesperson said.

Wild weather in Auckland on Friday night also saw a "mini tornado" knock over nearly every road cone on State Highway 1.

A Covid-19 checkpoint at Mercer. Source: 1 NEWS

"We want to acknowledge our officers and partners who are working in some pretty wet and windy conditions."

Police said numbers through the checkpoints at Auckland's borders remained low, along with the number of those turned around.

In terms of compliance with Alert Level 4 lockdown in Auckland, police released the following statistics.

As at 5pm on Friday: