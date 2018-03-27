'Surprise' for police as cattle stampede through Covid checkpoint

Police officers recently got a "surprise" when 40 cattle stampeded from a paddock through a Covid-19 border checkpoint at Mercer.
The cattle ended up on Mercer Ferry Rd before officers managed to herd them onto Orams Road.
The cattle soon realised the grass was not greener on the other side, police say, and started to head back to their own property facilitated by police, Defence Force staff and the farmer.
"Police decided to let the cattle off with a warning on this occasion," a spokesperson said.
Wild weather in Auckland on Friday night also saw a "mini tornado" knock over nearly every road cone on State Highway 1.
"We want to acknowledge our officers and partners who are working in some pretty wet and windy conditions."
Police said numbers through the checkpoints at Auckland's borders remained low, along with the number of those turned around.
In terms of compliance with Alert Level 4 lockdown in Auckland, police released the following statistics.
As at 5pm on Friday:
- Sixty-one people charged with 65 offences
- Fifty-one of these were for failing to comply with a Covid-19 order
- Eleven were for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction
- One was for failing to stop (Covid 19-related)
- Two were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer
- A total of 141 people have been formally warned for a range of offences
- A total of 7,331 105-online breach notifications have been received relating to businesses or mass gatherings of people
- Around a third of the notifications are in relation to businesses and 60 per cent are in relation to mass gatherings