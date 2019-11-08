Surgeons speak out after influx of alcohol-related e-scooter injuries

Almost one quarter of people presenting to Auckland Hospital following an e-scooter injury had alcohol in their systems, according to new research.

Figures show 180 people were admitted to the hospital's emergency department in the first 19 weeks the scooters were on the city's roads.

A group of surgeons at the hospital say e-scooters have increased pressure on the city's health resources and better regulation is needed, including a zero-alcohol limit, speed limits and mandatory helmet use.

The research was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal.