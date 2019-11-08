TODAY |

Surgeons speak out after influx of alcohol-related e-scooter injuries

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
Accidents

Almost one quarter of people presenting to Auckland Hospital following an e-scooter injury had alcohol in their systems, according to new research.

Figures show 180 people were admitted to the hospital's emergency department in the first 19 weeks the scooters were on the city's roads.

A group of surgeons at the hospital say e-scooters have increased pressure on the city's health resources and better regulation is needed, including a zero-alcohol limit, speed limits and mandatory helmet use.

The research was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal.

Lead author Dr Anna Brownson said speed regulations for e-scooters should be considered.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A group of surgeons at the hospital say e-scooters have increased pressure on Auckland’s health resources. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Transport
Auckland
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:27
'A bit gender exclusive' - Auckland café axes gingerbread 'man' for gender-neutral item
2
Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams officially signs deal with Toronto Wolfpack
3
Northern Ireland man sentenced for making online death threats to Jacinda Ardern
4
Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW
5
Hefty prison sentences handed down to drug syndicate smuggling meth from US
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:05

Should we start capping the number of visitors allowed on the Tongariro Crossing?
03:20

Fifty years of network news in New Zealand: a look back at the past decade
01:55

New Zealand ‘flying blind’ when it comes to info about the environment, new report says

How armwrestling saved NZ champion Maateiwarangi from a life in prison