Surge of interest in 'move to NZ' searches from US during fiery Trump, Biden debate

A surge in Google searches from some US states shows a trend of people interested in moving to New Zealand.

Data from Google reveals a significant increase in people search the words "move to New Zealand" on Google from the US today, as presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden sparred in their first televised debate.

It was searched more times in the two-hour period of the debate than at any other point within the last week.

In particular, the hottest interest is seen to come from Hawaii, Oregon and Colorado.

As well as the presidential debate, the US has been grappling with Covid-19 outbreaks across the country.

US Government data shows the Hawaii population of 1.4 million has had 12,1290 cases of Covid-19 and 134 deaths.

With a population of just over 4 million, Oregon, as well as battling wildfires, has also registered 33,297 cases of Covid-19 and 555 deaths.

Colorado, a state with almost 6 million people has had 70,123 positive cases of the virus and 2053 deaths.

In comparison, New Zealand has a population of around 5 million, 1480 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.

Earlier this month, 1 NEWS reported a surge in homes being sold without buyers physically looking at the property.

Real estate agents say more Kiwis are looking to move home and are being forced to buy while still overseas.

Chris Robinson, a Tommy’s Real Estate agent, told 1 NEWS that New Zealanders overseas are using friends and family to canvass potential homes.

1 NEWS has heard of purchases taking place from the Cayman Islands, New York, Singapore and even from managed isolation hotels.