Surge in gun violence symbolic of wider societal stress amid pandemic, former top cop says

Former top cop Lance Burdett believes the recent spike in gun violence is symbolic of wider societal stress due to Covid-19 as people under pressure revert to fight or flight mode.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There's been a 50 per cent rise in reported violent crime in September and a rash of reports of guns having been fired in anger in recent months.

They include, two firearms incidents at inner-city Auckland night spots in the past two weeks, the murder of a man in Wellsford late last month, a police dog shot in Northland, a spate of shootings in Ōtara and two in Napier.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While some of the incidents appear to be gang-related, Burdett believes the problem is deeper when it comes to mental wellbeing.

Burdett spent 13 of his 22 years on the force as a crisis negotiator and instructor who specialised in predicting and preventing violent behaviour, as well as people at risk of self harm.

He's now the founder of WARN International, which advises client organisations globally on overcoming emotional dissonance, managing vulnerable people, staying safe and supporting wellbeing.

Burdett this morning told TVNZ1's Breakfast his clients have been asking for help in deescalation of anger, with their customers "flaring up for no reason", but also that their staff "have become fragile".

"Our brain is working to the future, we are future-based creatures, that's what worry is, it's future-based, but it's only based on what we've done in our life - that's our only form of reference," Burdett said.

"So Covid came along, we've never been through Covid or anything like that so we go into fight or flight panic."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Burdett talked about New Zealand-born gang members deported back here from Australia when they haven't lived here throughout the majority of their lives. He said they're looking to connect with other disaffected people and revert to their past which is attack.

"We have a subconscious that's working to look after us for the future, it's always based on our past so they've got no connection here.

"We know that the four gangs coming back here are more violent globally, they are a global gang not just from Australia. Now you're sending people back that already have a past which is connecting with gangs to a country that's foreign to them.

"Basically they're being radicalised, so radicalisaiton, which I've fortunately studied, is that disaffected people are suddenly looking for disaffected people so the turf wars are going on and all of that stuff, but there's a whole lot more behind it."

Burdett said deportees should have been treated like refugees not "trouble".

But since they haven't been treated like that, when they go into that fight or flight mode it's attack or withdraw.

"They've already got the violence in them so they're going to be attack, attack, attack no matter what it is," Burdett said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

However, stepping aside from gangs - he said he doesn't know one person who has been sleeping well since the pandemic began.

The the Breakfast interview Burdett talked extensively about tips for reducing stress and anxiety, including advising people who are feeling burnt out to stick to their structures and practice good breathing techniques.