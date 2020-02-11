Surge in confirmed coronavirus cases aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship

Japan's Ministry of Health has confirmed the total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases aboard the Diamon Princess is now 355 - up 70 from yesterday.

Two Kiwis about the stricken ship, which is docked in quarantine off Yokohama, are confirmed to have the virus, and they are receiving medical care at a hospital nearby.

There are currently 11 New Zealanders still on board the ship and a spokesperson for New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) said it was not aware of any further infections among the Kiwis still on the ship.

The spokesperson said they are following developments related to the cruise ship closely.

"We're keen to assist the New Zealanders to return to their homes as soon as possible and in a manner that ensure their safety and that of others.

"We're in regular communication with the Japanese authorities, the ship's operator and our close partners about how best to proceed.

"We are in daily contact with the New Zealand passengers through our embassy in Tokyo."