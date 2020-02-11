TODAY |

Surge in confirmed coronavirus cases aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship

Source:  1 NEWS

Japan's Ministry of Health has confirmed the total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases aboard the Diamon Princess is now 355 - up 70 from yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The two New Zealanders trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise have exclusively spoken to 1 NEWS. Source: 1 NEWS

Two Kiwis about the stricken ship, which is docked in quarantine off Yokohama, are confirmed to have the virus, and they are receiving medical care at a hospital nearby.

There are currently 11 New Zealanders still on board the ship and a spokesperson for New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) said it was not aware of any further infections among the Kiwis still on the ship.

The spokesperson said they are following developments related to the cruise ship closely.

"We're keen to assist the New Zealanders to return to their homes as soon as possible and in a manner that ensure their safety and that of others.

"We're in regular communication with the Japanese authorities, the ship's operator and our close partners about how best to proceed.

"We are in daily contact with the New Zealand passengers through our embassy in Tokyo."

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are currently 11 New Zealanders on the quarantined Diamond Princess in Yokohama, Japan. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:26
John Armstrong: Ardern must grow a backbone and remind Peters who's the boss
2
British tramper found dead in Mt Aspiring was 'happiest she has ever been in her life'
3
Highlanders steal one-point win over Brumbies in Canberra with converted try after hooter
4
Damian McKenzie beats five Sunwolves with dazzling speed and strength en route to scoring stunning try
5
Surge in confirmed coronavirus cases aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Six people rescued by Coastguard in Northland after waka ama breaks apart

British tramper found dead in Mt Aspiring was 'happiest she has ever been in her life'
07:07

Chinese Ambassador to NZ should 'pull her head in a bit' over travel ban plea - economist

Police appeal for sightings of vehicle connected to Tauranga double homicide